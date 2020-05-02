One more recovery, one more confirmed case in Jefferson Co.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Saturday, officials reported Jefferson County added one new case of COVID-19, while one more person recovered from the illness.
Since the pandemic began, Jefferson County has confirmed 61 cases of novel coronavirus out of 1,551 tests.
The vast majority of people who have contracted the virus have recovered, a number that stands at 54. Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
42 people are in precautionary quarantine, while 41 are in mandatory quarantine.
To help improve social distancing efforts, the county has distributed 39,000 cloth face masks to agencies, non-profits, human service organizations, and towns and villages.
