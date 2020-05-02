Saturday Sports: Schools closed the rest of the year, there’s no spring sports season

“Well, you know, it’s a- We had a group of seniors that I was really looking forward to working with, and a group of kids that this has been taken away from them. And you know, it’s uncertain times that we’re in right now and unfortunately we are where we are. And you know, I was really looking forward to working with this group of kids, I was really looking forward to having these kids be successful and have a chance to get together and work as a team again. And you know, to not have that is something that- It’s gonna sting for a while,” said Carthage Boys’ Lacrosse Coach Jason Coffman.