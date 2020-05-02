St. Lawrence County adds one new confirmed case of COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Health officials in St. Lawrence county report one newly confirmed case of novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 184.
Four people remain hospitalized, while 112 have recovered from the illness.
As of May 1st, officials have conducted 2,113 tests for COVID-19. They’re reminding people to continue social distancing, and to continue wearing face coverings in public.
Here are the COVID-19 hotline numbers in St. Lawrence County, operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:
o St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
o Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
o Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
o St. Lawrence County Public Health Department 315-229-3448
