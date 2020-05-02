The state remains shut down but employers are still hiring, including hospitals

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Local employers are still looking to hire even as the state remains shut down due to COVID-19. Some north country hospitals are among those trying to fill positions.
The WorkPlace in Watertown has put up a list of businesses trying to fill jobs.
Executive Director Cheryl Mayforth says dozens of employers have reached out to her organization.
“In the last week, we have taken 49 job orders," said Mayforth.
Among the employers are some north country hospitals.
For Carthage Area Hospital, there’s a need for nurses. It’s a constant need Marketing Director Taylour Scanlin says exists nationwide.
“There’s a national nursing shortage. So, that’s always difficult to recruit," said Scanlin.
Staff at Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center say COVID-19 is creating a push to fill some positions.
“I would say a good 2/3 of the positions that we have are currently on a hiring freeze right now. So, it’s only those mission critical positions that we’re hiring for,” said Kerri Rose, Samaritan Medical Center’s Manager of Talent Acquisition.
But none of the jobs are from furloughed employees.
“We’re not hiring any positions that have been furloughed. We’re very sensitive to that,” said Leslie DiStefano, Samaritan’s Director of Public Relations.
There are more than just hospital jobs on the WorkPlace’s list. Positions range from construction and manufacturing, to restaurants and auto-repair.
Mayforth says people thinking about applying for work shouldn’t wait.
“Don’t wait, don’t wait. It’s better to throw your hat in the ring right now.," said Mayforth.
The list of hiring businesses can be found on the WorkPlace’s Facebook page.
