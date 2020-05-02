Two people escape safely in Massena apartment fire

Two people escaped a fire in Massena Saturday night. (Source: wwny)
By Natalie Kucko | May 2, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 9:26 PM

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people escaped a fire in Massena Saturday night.

Around 5:30 PM, a fire started inside a 3-unit apartment building at 172 Water Street.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, but the upstairs was heavily damaged.

A young man living upstairs made it out. So did an elderly woman who was led to safety through the smoke-filled first floor by a 17-year old just before firefighters arrived.

There was a heavy police presence after the fire. The cause and origin of the incident are under investigation.

