Two people escape safely in Massena apartment fire

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people escaped a fire in Massena Saturday night.
Around 5:30 PM, a fire started inside a 3-unit apartment building at 172 Water Street.
Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, but the upstairs was heavily damaged.
A young man living upstairs made it out. So did an elderly woman who was led to safety through the smoke-filled first floor by a 17-year old just before firefighters arrived.
There was a heavy police presence after the fire. The cause and origin of the incident are under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.