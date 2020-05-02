Watertown playgrounds, pools, and summer programs likely won’t be open this year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Imagine a summer with no playgrounds to climb on and no pools to cool down in. That’s looking to be the unfortunate reality this year in the City of Watertown.
The proposed Watertown City Budget had to prioritize funding over fun this year.
The Parks and Recreation department has been axed of three positions and $165,000.
That, in combination with the ban on group gatherings by the state, means pools, playgrounds, and summer programs likely won’t be open this year.
City of Watertown Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner says her department got hit hard.
“I only have eight maintenance guys and 25% of them are getting laid off,” said Gardner.
That’s not including all the seasonal workers who will be out of a job. But Gardner says she understands why council made these decisions.
“As of right now, nobody’s allowed to congregate. So they’re trying to make the best budget possible to try to ensure taxes don’t go up so much, so if we aren’t allowed to congregate this summer, why budget for a pool or playground program?” said Gardner.
But she says if the state lifts the ban on large gatherings, City Council could readopt the budget and could reopen some things for the Parks and Recreation department.
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says he’d like to see that happen, but says there’s simply no way the city would have the money for it unless federal aid or a grant came through.
Gardner says, her department is working to make some of their traditional programs virtual, like scavenger hunts, fun runs, and fishing derbies. And she says there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors without the city’s pools, parks, and programs.
“It’s certainly going to be a different year, a difficult year, and we’re just going to forge ahead and do what we can do with what we’ve got,” said Gardner.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.