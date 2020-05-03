Another week with COVID-19: Here’s what happened

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the last 7 days here in the north country:
A north country man shared his experience with COVID-19, and so did a family of 3 in Jefferson county.
“You literally think you’re dying. You gasp for air after everything you do. You fight for your next breath,” said Dean & Nicole DeVito of Sackets Harbor.
Plans were made to offer rapid testing in Lewis County, while north country hospitals geared up for elective surgeries.
“We need to be able to test every single person who will have a procedure done,” said Gerald Cayer, President & CEO Lewis County General Hospital.
County, city, and town budgets were slashed and some jobs are on the chopping block like Police officers and firefighters, prompting protests.
Taxes are also likely to hike up, while the future of many businesses is up in the air.
And a hospital offers an ear to essential workers experiencing anxiety, while a funeral director lends a helping hand to New York City.
Soon to come, pools and playgrounds may not open, the state fair is not likely to open either, and students and teachers will not return back to school.
But still, groups came together through social media to show support for the Class of 2020.
And local lawmakers asked Governor Cuomo to open northern New York faster.
One constant thing from week to week? Meals were dished out and sliced to serve, feeding the people and the spirit of the north country, to push through another week.
