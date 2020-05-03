Azlynne J. Williams, 26, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Azlynne J. Williams, 26, of 345 Stockholm-Knapps Station Road, courageously lost her battle on Saturday evening, May 2, 2020 at her home with the love and support of her family at her side.
Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends are encouraged to share memories, condolences, and photos online by visiting her memory wall at www.donaldsonseymour.com and also sign a virtual register book at: Registry for Azlynne Williams
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.