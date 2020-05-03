COVID-19 Sunday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region’s total number of COVID-19 cases to date hit 257 on Sunday.
St. Lawrence County saw 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 185.
Meanwhile, 118 people have recovered from the virus, 2 have died and 4 people are currently hospitalized.
There were no new cases confirmed cases in Jefferson County, which totals 61. 54 have recovered thus far, and 2 are currently hospitalized.
Lewis County’s number’s remain unchanged as well, sitting at 11 cases. 10 have recovered.
In his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo announced COVID-19-related hospitalizations have dipped just below 10,000. It’s a low that has not been seen since mid-March.
Cuomo says New York’s overall cases seem to be dropping as well, with 789 new cases yesterday. The death toll has dropped as well, 280 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. That number is down slightly from Saturday’s death toll, which stood at 299.
The governor also touched on the chance of a second wave of COVID-19 later this year, stating the Department of Health would be issuing a new directive for all hospitals to have a 90-day supply of PPE on hand in preparation.
School districts are preparing as well- preparing for the day the governor gives them the ‘okay’ to reopen. North country schools are working to comply with the guidelines set by the state, striving to bring students back to campus as soon as they can.
There’s a push to open summer camps by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Earlier this week, Stefanik, along with other lawmakers, wrote to Governor Cuomo seeking guidance on reopening camps before summer comes around. Stefanik continues to fight for the chance though Cuomo says the money isn’t there.
In sports, the Baseball Hall of Fame has decided to cancel the 2020 induction ceremony due to COVID-19. It’s a decision hall president Tim Mead says was unanimous.
On a lighter note, Hailey Jessman of Dexter is ringing in her 5th birthday in a merry, but safe, way.
And the north country has made it through another week with the virus, 7 News reporter Abbey Buttacavoli sums up the last 7 days.
