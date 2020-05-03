Cuomo Update: Hospitalizations below 10K for first time in over a month

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWNY) - In his Sunday coronavirus briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced COVID-19-related hospitalizations have dipped just below ten thousand, a low not seen since around March 18th or 19th.
At the same time, New York’s overall cases seem to be dropping as well, with 789 new cases yesterday.
“Remember, this reporting system, we just put in place, this never happened before, where hospitals were reporting on a daily basis,” Cuomo said. “And hospitals have a lot going on, so I wouldn’t bet the farm on any of these specific one day numbers, but the overall trend is good.”
Over the last 24 hours, 280 people have died of the virus, down slightly from yesterday’s death toll, which stood at 299.
Cuomo also announced the Dept. of Health would be issuing a new directive for all hospitals to have a 90-day supply of PPE on hand, to be ready if New York experiences a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
“We can’t go through this day-to-day, moving masks all across the State, right? This mad scramble we were in,” Cuomo said.
Moving forward, Cuomo announced New York would continue to work with the “Northeast Consortium,” a group of seven neighboring states, to increase buying power, with the goal of getting the best price on medical supplies.
