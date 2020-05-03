Joyce D. Floetenmeyer, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joyce D. Floetenmeyer, 85, passed away May 3, 2020, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing home where she had been a resident.
She was born on July 4, 1934, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Harry and Elizabeth (LaRish) Booth.
Joyce married Maurice Reed, the father of her children in 1952. She then married Adolf Floetenmeyer, both gentleman passed away before her.
Throughout the years Joyce worked at State Street Bowling Lanes, Faichney’s, Loblaw’s Supermarket as a cashier, and A&P Deli and Bakery where she retired from.
Among her survivors are her beloved children, Dennis W.(Jill) Reed, Watertown, Kenneth K. (Eleisia) Reed, Dexter, NY, Donna L. Reed, Syracuse, NY and 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
She is predeceased by a son, Robert D. Reed and a daughter, Valerie Reed.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at wwwhartandbrucfh.com
