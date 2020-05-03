A merry way to celebrate a birthday

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) -It was a merry day in May as people in Dexter brought Christmas to the streets Sunday to celebrate a special birthday.
Hailey Jessman of Dexter is ringing in her 5th birthday with the help of friends and family at a distance.
Relatives say Hailey was sick around Christmas time and couldn’t have the special day she’d hoped for, so she asked to for a Christmas-themed birthday party.
Family and friends drove by with their cars decked out in Christmas decor. They dropped off presents and Santa and his elves even made a special appearance.
Hailey says she was happy to see some familiar faces.
“Grammy and Grampy, Santa. Thank you,” said Hailey.
“I think it’s one she’ll never forget and none of us will either. We just appreciate all of our friends and family stepping up and making sure she had the best day that she could,” said Hailey’s mother, Patty Higgins.
Hailey’s family says they might make this a new tradition for birthdays to come.
