Online public hearing to discuss Watertown Budget tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The City of Watertown’s proposed budget calls for a nearly 7 percent property tax hike, along with layoffs, and other cuts to funding.
Watertown, like many municipalities, is feeling the massive cash crunch caused by novel coronavirus. Lawmakers meet Monday night, and an online public hearing is set.
Those who would like to participate in the hearing need to register here.
Council members will also take up a resolution to request reducing the number of city judges from two to one-and-a-quarter. State lawmakers will have to approve the measure. The proposal would leave one elected full-time judge, and a part-time judge appointed by the Mayor.
If successful, the reduction would help City Council members in their argument against building a 2nd city courtroom, estimated to cost $3 million.
