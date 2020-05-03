Rain and cooler on Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A cold front will move through on Monday bringing rain showers and cooler temperatures with it.
Monday we will see temperatures only warm close to 50 with some light rain showers off and on throughout the day. Winds will also start to come out of the NW at 10 - 15 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50′s.
Temperatures will slowly warm to the mid 50′s by the middle of the week, but a strong cold front will move through on Friday.
We could see a few snow showers on Friday night and during the day on Sunday.
