School districts are preparing to reopen when given the ‘okay’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Now that school districts know they won’t open their doors for the rest of the school year, the next task is to be ready to open when the governor says it’s okay.
Cuomo outlined a few of those things Friday, asking questions like: How will districts instill parent confidence and reinforce student safety? Also, when, and how, will extra-curricular activities reopen? And would any alternative academic calendars work?
Stephen Todd, the president of Jefferson-Lewis BOCES says this next step will be monumental.
“And we will be working very closely with the state and county health officials and with the state education department, as they no doubt issue guidance for us as we work through these considerations and our number one concern is making sure all our students and staff in our communities are safe. It’ll be complex. It’ll be a monumental task, but we will do it," said Todd.
Governor Cuomo says a decision on summer schools will be made by the end of the month.
