St. Lawrence County adds another confirmed case of COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - With another case confirmed, St. Lawrence County’s overall coronavirus count stands at 185.
Meanwhile, 118 people have recovered from the virus. Four people are hospitalized.
Health officials report 2,238 people in St. Lawrence County have been tested for COVID-19. They’re reminding all residents to stay home as much as possible, hand wash often, practice social distancing, and follow the State’s mask rule.
If you feel as though you need to be tested, you can call any one of the following hotlines, operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:
o St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
o Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
o Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
o St. Lawrence County Public Health Department 315-229-3448
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.