Stefanik fights for summer camps to open this year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik continues to push for the green light on summer camps this season after Governor Cuomo called her out on the subject earlier in the week.
Stefanik along with other lawmakers wrote to Cuomo last Wednesday seeking guidance on reopening the camps before the summer months get here.
In that letter, Stefanik said the camps are an economic driver for the north country.
Governor Cuomo referred to Stefanik in a daily briefing earlier this week. He said the camps, along with child care in general, are going to take money.
Stefanik tells 7 News she’s working for more clarity on how those camps can reopen for families.
“The Department of Public Health from New York State should provide guidance to our county governments and summer camps as to what their best recommendations are based upon the data so that these camps can make some of the tough decisions they will be faced with,” said Stefanik.
Meanwhile, municipalities like the City of Watertown are likely not going to operate things like pools and playgrounds for summer activities this year.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.