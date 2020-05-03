Sunday: Lewis County continues to hold at 11 COVID-19 cases

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis county officials report no change in the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases Sunday. For almost two weeks, that number has remained at 11. Meanwhile, ten people have recovered, meaning as far as county health officials know, there’s only one active case of COVID-19 in the county.
Two more people were ordered to quarantine, bringing that total to nine.
Officials are waiting on results from seven coronavirus tests. So far, 349 people have been tested for COVID-19.
