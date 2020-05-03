Sunday Sports: 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame induction cancelled, hall president says decision was unanimous

“We have had the discussions already internally of what exhibits that are interactive. If we were to open today, you know given the same circumstances they would be off limits. How can we do these? Do you have touchstone with? You know, do you have somebody there to push them for the crowd so we’re evaluating every one of our exhibits? Talking about sanitizers, talking about as you go to the market now you walk in one direction down an aisle and the other, what’s capacity gonna be when we get to phase 3 when we can open up are we gonna be under the guidelines of 25%, 50%?” said Mead.