Wake restrictions set in place on St. Lawrence Seaway

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Seaway now has wake restrictions in place for shippers and boaters in certain areas.
In an effort to monitor water levels, the seaway corporations remind mariners to keep their wakes to a minimum especially when close to the shoreline.
This action was in response to earlier requests from non-profit Save the River, asking ships to slow speeds due to potential wake damage this season.
However, recent projections from the International Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Board indicate lower levels on both the lake and river this year.
