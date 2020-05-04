Bronx man accused of distributing drugs in Lewis County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Bronx, N.Y man is accused of distributing several kilograms of drugs in Lewis County and elsewhere.
Federal officials charged 45 year old Shakespeare Cruz with conspiring to distribute cocaine and heroin.
They accused Cruz of distributing more than one kilogram of heroin and more than five kilograms of cocaine in Lewis County, among other places.
He was arraigned Friday in a federal court in Syracuse. Officials say he has two previous convictions for serious drug felonies.
If convicted, Cruz faces life imprisonment and a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years.
He is currently in federal custody without bail pending a detention hearing.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.