Can talking spread COVID-19? Clarkson University works on answer

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Can you spread the coranvirus by simply talking? Clarkson University is at the forefront of research that could give us more answers.
When it comes to COVID-19, we know that we should wash our hands and cover a cough or a sneeze, but experts say there are still many unknowns.
"This is a new virus; we are learning more about the virus everyday. There is so much that we don't know and we don't know what the future holds for us," said Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite.
That's where Clarkson University comes in. It has been awarded a $200,000 grant to do research regarding speech - specifically examining how the air expelled from the mouth when we talk contributes to the spread of the virus.
"Really our goal is to simply understand how airborne transport of viruses contribute to infection risk of COVID-19 and how that arises from voice speech," said Byron Erath, principle investigator and associate professor of mechanical & aeronautical engineering.
If you make an F, a Th, an S, or a P sound and you put your hand to your mouth, you can feel a stream of air. That air can transmit droplets which could contain the virus and stay in the air for hours.
That's what researchers will look at. They say it may help clarify important rules like social distancing and may even lead to changes.
"This is very interesting and I am so glad that they are doing that and the fact that it's a local college is great. And I'm excited to see the results," said Waite.
The study has started and it will last one year.
