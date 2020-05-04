COVID-19 Monday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were encouraging signs Monday when it comes to COVID-19 cases in the north country.
Lewis County hasn’t had a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in over a week and of the 11 cases they had, all have recovered. County Public Health Director Ashley Waite says that’s thanks to hard work, the county’s sparse population and good cooperation.
Jefferson County had 1 new case of COVID-19 Monday, which means the total is now 62. Officials said 54 have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Out of the 185 people who tested positive for the virus to date, officials said 123 have recovered from the illness.
Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined standards for reopening regional economies during his daily briefing on Monday.
Because of the shutdown of most businesses in the state, New York has hired thousands of people to help with its unemployment processing. However, one north country lawmaker says people are still having trouble getting benefits.
More than a month after applying for pandemic unemployment help, the owners of a Lowville photography business are still waiting.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, massive construction projects are revving up and bringing hundreds of construction workers to St. Lawrence County. That concerns some local officials.
Can you spread the coranvirus by simply talking? Clarkson University is at the forefront of research that could give us more answers.
Local broadcasters are teaming up with the United Way of Northern New York to raise money for a COVID-19 crisis fund.
