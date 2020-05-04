Cuomo outlines standards for reopening regional economies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a question of adequate testing and tracing.
That’s what Gov. Andrew Cuomo said would take to get several New York regions’ economies – including the north country’s – up and running after being closed down for weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the reopening would be done in four phases.
A chart he showed at his coronavirus briefing in Rochester Monday indicated that many regions have already met all but two of the criteria for starting to reopen.
One of criteria is the ability to test 30 out of every 1,000 residents each month, based on a seven-day average of new tests per day.
The other is having 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 people. For the north country region – which for state purposes is the seven northern-most counties – that means 126.
Other regions with the same obstacles are central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, and the Southern Tier.
“Putting all these new systems in place is an incredible task,” he said.
The governor’s “pause” orders expire on May 15, which gives regions about two weeks to have plans in place.
He said as businesses reopen local leaders will have to keep track of such things as hospitalization and infection rates to make sure the disease doesn’t resurge.
“This is what a community has to deal with to open safely and intelligently, he said.”
Each region will open in phases, he said, with certain types of businesses getting priority:
Phase 1 - construction, manufacturing, wholesale supply chain, select retail with curbside pickup.
Phase 2 - professional services, finance and insurance, retail, administrative support, real estate and rental leasing
Phase 3 – restaurants and food services, hotels and accommodations
Phase 4 – arts, entertainment, recreation, and education
What businesses do reopen, he said, have to have plans in pace to keep workers and customers safe, including wearing masks and adjusting workplaces to maintain distance between people.
“That’s going to be up to businesses,” he said, “to come up with ways to reconfigure their workplace and their processes to make this work.”
The number of deaths in New York each day due to COVID-19 continue to fall.
Cuomo said Sunday’s death toll was 226,
That’s down from Saturday’s 280.
About a month ago, the daily toll was edging toward 800, but stopped at 799.
The number of new coronavirus hospitalization dipped to 717 Sunday and the net change in hospitalizations and intubations continues to decline.
