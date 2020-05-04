Food truck opens in Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new business is opening up despite the pandemic.
It's a new food truck in Sackets Harbor next to Strader's Ice Cream Stand.
The owners of the ice cream shop are cooking up barbecue pork, steak sandwiches, and hand-cut fries along with other food.
The truck is open on Fridays and Saturdays, giving customers an option while restaurants are closed.
"I just hope that this helps to make people feel a little bit more normal and do the things they would do daily and socially distant at least see people they know and not feel so isolated in their own place," said Jamie Strader, owner.
People can order in person or call ahead. The number is 315-804-1730.
