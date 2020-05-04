CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hans C. Wahl, 56, of Clayton passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020.
He was born in Watertown on November 5, 1963 to Wilburt C. Wahl, Jr. and Sonja C. Oehme Wahl and he graduated from Thousand Islands High School. On June 26, 1998 he married Kerry A. O'Sullivan at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Nanuet.
Hans was a fully certified Mechanic, working as the General Manager of the Service Department at French Creek Marina. He was a U.S. Coast Guard Certified Captain. He was a member and past president of the Boating Industries Association, and he was a Volvo Penta Service School Instructor in Chesapeake, VA from 1994 to 1999. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. Hans was a former member of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, the Calumet Drill Team, and he was an EMT. He enjoyed music, guitar playing, fishing, and woodworking. Hans’ passion was mechanics and he loved working on his 1969 Camero.
Along with his wife, Kerry, he is survived by his daughter, Sabrina C. Wahl, and son, Liam C. Wahl, both of Clayton; his parents Wilburt and Sonja Wahl of Clayton; two sisters, Christina M. Loew and husband Ellis R. Loew, Clayton, and Katharina G. McFarland and husband Ron McFarland, McHenry, MD; his brother, Heinz W. Wahl and wife Rosalie P. Wahl, Clayton; one aunt, one uncle, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Hans was a kind and generous person who loved to help everyone. He single-handedly was able to save six people in a boating accident, and for this and many other selfless acts, his family is proud of him and will sorely miss him.
Services will be at his family's convenience. Burial will be in Sand Bay Cemetery, town of Cape Vincent.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name for his children’s trust fund at Community Bank NA are welcome, to Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, 30 Corporate Woods #220, Rochester, NY 14623 or Clayton Fire Department, 855 Graves St., Clayton, NY 13624. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
