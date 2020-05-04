Hans C. Wahl, 56, of Clayton

Along with his wife, Kerry, he is survived by his daughter, Sabrina C. Wahl, and son, Liam C. Wahl, both of Clayton; his parents Wilburt and Sonja Wahl of Clayton; two sisters, Christina M. Loew and husband Ellis R. Loew, Clayton, and Katharina G. McFarland and husband Ron McFarland, McHenry, MD; his brother, Heinz W. Wahl and wife Rosalie P. Wahl, Clayton; one aunt, one uncle, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Hans was a kind and generous person who loved to help everyone. He single-handedly was able to save six people in a boating accident, and for this and many other selfless acts, his family is proud of him and will sorely miss him.