Lewis John Badour, 87, of Clayton

He was a member of Clayton American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821 and Clayton Chamber of Commerce. He was an exempt member of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department and Clayton Lions Club. Lewis served on the Village Board for 17 years and was Deputy Mayor under several Mayors. He taught the Snowmobile Safety Course for several years and also was a Cub Scout Leader. His favorite hobby was working in his workshop and he made numerous furniture pieces for his family and friends. Lewis enjoyed traveling, Casinos, and spending time with his family and friends.