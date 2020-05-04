CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis John Badour, 87, of Clayton passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg.
Lewis was born November 21, 1932 at his grandmother’s house on Merrick St., Clayton, son of the late Annette Solar Badour and Arthur L. Badour. He attended Fisher’s Landing Primary School, graduated from Clayton High School, and then from Oswego State College with a degree in Education. He served with the US Army in the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea, receiving two Korean Service Medals (one with a bronze service star), Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Medal, two Overseas Bars,the Silver Cross, and the NYS Conspicuous Service Medal.
Lewis married Joyce Garnsey on November 22, 1952 at St. Mary’s Church. He and Joyce owned and operated Dan’s Cottages since 1953. Joyce passed on June 10, 2007 after 56 years of marriage. He married Sheila Hasner on October 3, 2009 at Depauville Methodist Church.
He taught Small Engine Service at BOCES for 26 years, retiring in 1991. He also worked with his son, Don, at Don’s Prop Shop for many years. Lewis also worked at Sears and had his own small engine repair shop for many years.
Lewis was a 60 year member of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Mason. He was a charter member of the Fisher’s Landing Racing Club and was Northeastern Divisional Champion for Class-A Runabout Boats in 1951. Lewis was High Point Champion in Go-Carts at both Alexandria Bay and Clayton Race Tracks. He was Inspector for the American Power Boat Association as well as Chief Inspector at Can-Am Speedway for 23 years. Racing was his passion!
He was a member of Clayton American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821 and Clayton Chamber of Commerce. He was an exempt member of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department and Clayton Lions Club. Lewis served on the Village Board for 17 years and was Deputy Mayor under several Mayors. He taught the Snowmobile Safety Course for several years and also was a Cub Scout Leader. His favorite hobby was working in his workshop and he made numerous furniture pieces for his family and friends. Lewis enjoyed traveling, Casinos, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; four loving children and their spouses, Steven and Carol Ann Badour, Donald and Debbie Badour, Susan and Rexal Ellsworth, and Michael and Jean Badour, all of Clayton; son-in-law Leslie Drake, Clayton; six step children, Susan and Michael Cousins, Donald Hasner, Michael Hasner, Douglas and Valerie Hasner, Jacquelyn and Steve Aznoe, and Jamie and John Lettiere; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Guyett, Clayton and Donna and Rick Stevens, Shortsville; sister-in-law Sally Badour Grzesiak; uncle Charles Solar, Clayton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lewis was predeceased by his daughter Lou Anne Drake, brother Richard Edward Badour, brother-in-law James Guyett, and four great grandchildren.
Burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery, town of Cape Vincent will be at his family’s convenience. A celebration of his life will take place at a time and date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to either Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601, Clayton Fire Department for the Fire Boat, 855 Graves St., Clayton, NY 13624. or Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.