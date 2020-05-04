A little wet, but mostly cloudy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s not going to be as nice as it was over the weekend.
Temperatures aren’t likely to climb much from morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50.
There could be some passing showers, but most of the day will be dry and cloudy.
We could see a glimmer of sunshine late in the day.
Skies clear overnight and we’ll likely see widespread frost in the morning as temperatures dip below freezing.
Tuesday will be sunny with highs close to 50.
It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. It will be in the mid-50s on Thursday and around 50 on Friday.
It’s going to be a chilly Mother’s Day weekend. Snow and rain could mix early both days. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.