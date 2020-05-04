Louise M. Shaw, 91, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Louise M. Shaw, age 91, of Gouverneur, passed away on May 4, 2020 at RiverLedge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
Funeral arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Louise was born on February 12, 1929 in Colton to the late Myron A. and Lottie (Dunning) Cary. She attended rural school in Colton, Canton and Lisbon as well as Ogdensburg Free Academy and Potsdam High School. After high school, Louise went to Canale School of Beauty Culture in Glens Falls.
She married John McGill on June 4, 1949. Mr. McGill died on December 7, 1964. She married Oscar Jenne on September 24, 1966. Mr. Jenne died on March 15, 1990. Louise married Rev. Floyd Shaw on June 5, 1994. Rev. Shaw died on May 1, 2004.
Louise worked as a self employed hair dresser until she retired in 1994. She was a member of the former Church of the Nazarene and the Fowler Baptist Church and enjoyed knitting.
Louise is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Linda McGill, grandchildren, Shawn and Missy Bush, Jennifer and Mark Shippee, Harriet Richards, and Veronica Swem, and great-grandchildren, Jake, Mitchell, Leana, Zachary, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Conner, Duncan, Brianna, and Carter. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Yvonne Bulger, brother, Stanley Cary, and sisters, Inez Cook, Thelma Irish, Ester Fisher, Merris Webber, and Irene Seeds.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Fowler Baptist Church, 9 Balmat-Fowler Rd, Gouverneur, NY 13642
