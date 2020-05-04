More than a month later, Lowville business still hasn’t seen unemployment help

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - More than a month after applying for pandemic unemployment help, the owners of a Lowville photography business are still waiting.
The appointment book is empty at Urbaniak Studio and Color Lab in Lowville. The business has been closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving owners Tony Urbaniak and his wife in a tough spot.
"Virtually no income since both of us work here. We did have an operating fund that we've tapped into. It's dwindling very quickly," said Urbaniak.
Since the Urbaniak's are self-employed, they typically wouldn't be eligible for unemployment.
However, through the federal aid package, they can apply for pandemic unemployment assistance, $600 a week.
They did on April 1, but more than 4 weeks later, Urbaniak said, "We have not heard a thing. They said you'll get a denial letter or an acceptance letter. Never received a thing, never heard a thing. I have no idea what's going on, period."
Urbaniak says 30 percent of the business' income would have been made between March and July with springs sports, dance studio and prom pictures.
"I'm assuming we'll get the money, but I have no idea when. I don't know where my application process is. Have they even looked at it? Just ridiculous," he said.
For now, as the cameras sit in their bags. Urbaniak he is hopeful they’ll hear something, but said, “I kind of doubt it.”
