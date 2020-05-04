Official concerned as hundreds of construction workers come to St. Lawrence County

TOWN OF MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, massive construction projects are revving up and bringing hundreds of construction workers to St. Lawrence County. That concerns some local officials.
“That's going to be 200 contractors, that come from all over the United States, that are coming into our little town,” said Steve O'Shaughnessy, Massena town supervisor.
The two big projects the town is concerned about are the $243 million Grasse River cleanup and the New York Power Authority's half-billion dollar Smart Path power line project.
“They made the community members shut down, close their business and not earn any money. And now all of a sudden we're having 200 people who aren't even from this area,” said O'Shaughnessy.
Any other time, they would be welcomed with open arms. Managers for both projects say they will protect workers and prevent COVID-19 spread.
Arconic is doing the Grasse River cleanup and issued a statement that read in part: “With the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking additional precautions and developed a comprehensive COVID-19 project health and safety plan.”
It says that plan will soon be posted on the project website. A sign detailing precautions is posted at a main storage yard for the NYPA Smart Path project.
“Massena has gone to great lengths to fight this pandemic. Seniors get calls daily to check if they're okay. A social distancing team goes out to businesses. And there's an emergency ops center at the town hall building.
Massena has negotiated with Arconic on the Grasse River project.
O’Shaughnessy said both Arconic and NYPA have developed extensive safety protocols, but he still wants both projects to wait.
