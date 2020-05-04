Plessis-based firm allegedly involved in fraud scheme

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three companies – one of which with an office in Plessis – have agreed to pay millions of dollars to the federal government to settle allegations that they fraudulently exploited certain business opportunities.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Albany announced the settlements with Northland Associates and The Diverse Construction Group Monday morning.
Officials say the settlement resolves allegations that the companies and their owners orchestrated a scheme to secure government contracts reserved for veteran-owned businesses and businesses operating in historically underutilized business zones.
Plessis is located in one of those zones. Officials say the two companies moved files from Northland’s offices in Liverpool, N.Y. – which is not in one of those zones – to Diverse’s office in Plessis to make it appear as if that’s where business was conducted.
Authorities allege that although Diverse was 51 percent owned by a service-disabled veteran, Northland officials, who owned 49 percent, exerted undue influence over Diverse’s operations.
Included in the settlement is Rose & Kiernan, an insurance brokerage that bonded work performed by the two companies. The brokerage has offices throughout New York, including Watertown and Potsdam.
Under the settlement agreements, Northland will pay $2,125,000, Northland president James Tyler will pay $2,125,000, Diverse will pay $100,000, and Rose & Kiernan has paid $120,000.
