Radiothon, benefit concert to raise money for COVID-19 crisis fund

A radiothon will be broadcast across all 8 Community Broadcasters' radio stations on May 5 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. These stations include The Border 106.7, 94 Rock WOTT, Magic 103.1, 100.7 The Eagle, AM 1240 WATN in Watertown and 95-3 The Wolf, 92-7 WQTK and ESPN Radio 1400 WSLB in St Lawrence County.