Radiothon, benefit concert to raise money for COVID-19 crisis fund

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Local broadcasters are teaming up with the United Way of Northern New York to raise money for a COVID-19 crisis fund.
Jamie Cox, United Way of Northern New York president and CEO, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the fundraiser. Watch his interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
A radiothon will be broadcast across all 8 Community Broadcasters' radio stations on May 5 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. These stations include The Border 106.7, 94 Rock WOTT, Magic 103.1, 100.7 The Eagle, AM 1240 WATN in Watertown and 95-3 The Wolf, 92-7 WQTK and ESPN Radio 1400 WSLB in St Lawrence County.
WPBS-TV will be airing a special that night featuring performances from local musicians. Music Across the Border: A Benefit Concert for the United Way will be broadcast from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Listeners and viewers can pledge money during the broadcasts by phone or by going online.
Money raised during the broadcasts goes towards the United Way Crisis Fund, which supports more than 70 local charities.
The goal is to raise money to purchase food, paper products, masks and other supplies for those who are having a hard time buying them during the pandemic.
