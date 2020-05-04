State Police: Herman man used pry bar to assault another

May 4, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 11:45 AM

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 65 year old Hermon man faces felony charges after allegedly striking a person with a pry bar.

State Police were called to a home on Jefferson Street in the town of Hermon Sunday night for a report of an assault.

Troopers allege Stephen Elwell struck a male on the shoulder with a pry bar.

Elwell was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

State Police were assisted by the St. Lawrence Sheriff’s Department.

