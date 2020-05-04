State Police: Herman man used pry bar to assault another

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 65 year old Hermon man faces felony charges after allegedly striking a person with a pry bar.
State Police were called to a home on Jefferson Street in the town of Hermon Sunday night for a report of an assault.
Troopers allege Stephen Elwell struck a male on the shoulder with a pry bar.
Elwell was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
State Police were assisted by the St. Lawrence Sheriff’s Department.
