Thousands hired to process jobless benefits, but local lawmaker sees little improvement

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York has hired thousands of people to help with its unemployment processing.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the shutdown of the economy, the state has paid out more than $4.6 billion in benefits to 1.6 million jobless New Yorkers.
"We have hired more than 3,000 people to run the unemployment service, our website, and to handle the telephones," said Governor Andrew Cuomo during his Monday briefing.
Despite the hiring in the unemployment office, one north country Assemblyman says people are still having trouble getting benefits.
Ken Blankenbush says his office is averaging 35 new calls a week from people who aren't hearing from the state.
He says his office has been working every day to try to help people get unemployment benefits, but he says they aren't getting much movement out of Albany.
"We're trying to get into it. We're trying to figure out what's the best way to get some response and it's 'you gotta be patient' and 'the system's not built for as many claims,' but that's getting old," said Blankenbush (R. - 117th Assembly District. "I know the system was not built to handle so many claims, but Albany keeps telling us they hired a thousand more people, they're putting call centers on line, but we don't see that. And it's not just me, I've been in contact with fellow Assembly members and they're having the same problem."
The state said Monday it increased the number of Department of Labor representatives handling calls and processing applications from 400 people working 5 days a week to up to 3,100 individuals working 7 days a week.
