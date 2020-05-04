United suspends flights from Ogdensburg to Chicago

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - United Airlines flights from Ogdensburg International Airport to Chicago have been suspended until the end of June.
Airport Manager Stephanie Saracco says the airline obtained a waiver Friday from the federal government to suspend the flights.
United flights from Ogdensburg to Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C. are still flying seven days a week. Flyers are able to make connections at Dulles for Chicago.
Allegiant Air has not flown from Ogdensburg since March 23. Allegiant flights are still scheduled for Orlando on Friday and May 11.
The airline then has its annual Ogdensburg flight suspension until resuming in June.
