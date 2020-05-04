Watch Watertown city council meeting & budget hearing here live

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You can watch Monday night’s Watertown city council meeting live on this website.
City council members will also hold a public hearing on the proposed budget for 2020-2021.
The proposed budget includes a dozen layoffs, a nearly 7 percent property tax hike, and other funding cuts.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. The public hearing begins at 7:30 p.m.
People who want to voice their opinions at the hearing can do it online. They need to register ahead of time.
The proposed budget can be seen here.
As far as the meeting, there’s a resolution on the agenda that calls for asking the state Legislature to reduce the number of city judges from one to two.
It’s hoped that not having two judges would mean the city wouldn’t have to spend millions of dollars building a second courtroom.
Streaming is by Steve Weed Productions.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.