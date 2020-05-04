Watertown’s proposed budget cuts CAPC funding, but lawmaker has an idea

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A program that feeds kids healthy lunches in the summertime isn't funded under Watertown's spending plan. But, at least one city lawmaker is willing to put his money where his mouth is so other mouths get fed.
The Community Action Planning Council, or CAPC, is an agency out of Watertown which serves the greater needs of Jefferson County.
Among those needs are child care, summer food programs and housing assistance.
Right now, the agency is on on the chopping block when it comes to funding from the city - a result of the proposed budget.
"We appreciate everything they do for us. But, it is going to be a bit of a struggle if we're cut out of the budget," said Melinda Gault, CAPC executive director.
Gault says the agency receives state funding, but a number of programs are supported with the help of the city of Watertown.
Council Member Jesse Roshia says he's bringing an idea to his colleagues that could help.
"It's that we each donate $2,000 of our salaries to help have one playground running this summer so that our youth can go to it," he said.
And, that's with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
However, Watertown Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner says it's a likely possibility that pools and playgrounds won't be open this summer as it is.
Another question some council members brought up is how will summer food programs continue? Gault says the CAPC has already made adjustments.
“We’ve been working very hard to make sure that we get food out to the people that need and we’re just doing the best we can with support from the community,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.