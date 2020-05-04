The Witch of Edmonton - Live Play Reading Tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
ABOUT THE WITCH OF EDMONTON
In this adaptation of the original Jacobean play, this classic rips open the dark underbelly of a small town with humor and pathos. As the lives of its inhabitants–a witch, a fool, a young man, his two wives, an angry mob, and one very devilish dog–intersect in spellbinding ways, the power of a community for both good and evil is revealed.
We want to engage you and our entire community with something stimulating and of genuine value. We’re not promising a finished performance, but rather a unique way to experience The Witch of Edmonton. We’re thrilled to reunite some of the company of artists that brought this play to life with our 2011 Off-Broadway production for this livestream benefit occasion.
This unrehearsed reading will feature Craig Baldwin, Justin Blanchard, Carson Elrod, Christopher Innvar, Carman Lacivita, David Manis, Christopher McCann, Amanda Quaid, Everett Quinton, Antoinette Robinson, Miriam Silverman, Derek Smith, Raphael Nash Thompson, Sam Tsoutsouvas, and Charlayne Woodard. Each will zoom in from wherever they are practicing social distancing. The reading will feature music by Daniel Levyperformed by David Wallace, composed for the original production directed by Jesse Berger. For information about the complete team 2011 Off-Broadway production, visit here.
All of us at Red Bull Theater hope you and yours are safe, healthy, and staying as sane as possible during this difficult time. We hope you’ll join us on Monday, May 4!
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.