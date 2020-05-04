Your Turn: feedback on school closure, reopening upstate NY & elective surgeries

By Diane Rutherford | May 4, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 12:38 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Most of your feedback this week is about Governor Cuomo’s decision to keep schools and colleges closed through the end of the academic year:

My twins are seniors...It’s devastating, although I agree with the decision. So much has been taken away from them this year.

Tammy JB

Cuomo is wrong...taking away my daughter's senior year.

Dawn Ingersoll

Sad, but the safest decision...Think about how you social distance on a school bus. Not possible.

Carolyn Hooley

Again, all of the state suffers because of NYC.

Michelle Lautenschlager Wilder

North country lawmakers sent a letter to Governor Cuomo, asking him to fast-track the reopening of the upstate economy:

It is too soon. It will get worse if we open New York right now.

Greg Fenton

The shutdown was to "flatten the curve," not wreck our fragile economy.

Jason Ablan

Isn't there room for compromise? Open up slow. Have restrictions on how business can be done.

Laurie Richer

Hospitals in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are allowed to resume elective surgeries:

I have been waiting for knee surgery for 3 1/2 months; it couldn't come soon enough.

Trina Lyn

This will save so many people and will help out finances of the hospital and the employees!

Kay Beth

