Arts All-Star: Nick Henry

BELLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Performing is one of my favorite things, really,” Nick Henry said, “It’s exciting, it’s fun.”
The talented performer from Belleville Henderson is the 7 News Arts All-Star for May 4, 2020.
He said for him, music is a stress reliever. “It can help clear your mind and help you forget about, like, what’s going on in our world right now.”
Nick plans to major in liberal arts when he attends Jefferson Community College in the fall “and transfer from there.”
Watch the video to learn more about him.
