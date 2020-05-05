The Booksellers Streaming from the Screening Room

Support Our Favorite Indie House Across the Boarder

This inspiring documentary is available to stream through The Screening Room. (Source: The Screening Room - Kingston)
By Craig Thornton | May 5, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 8:40 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

One of my favorite places in Kingston, is the great independent movie house, The Screening Room -I go there often to see films that don’t come to Watertown. The have access to a great documentary called The Booksellers, there is a fee, but some of it goes to keep them afloat (the screening room) during the COVID-19 emergency.

Also they recommend a lot of films on other platforms that may be free if you already subscribe.

Virtual Cinema: We may be temporarily closed, but we've partnered with one of our favourite distributors (the Toronto-based documentary distributor Blue Ice Docs) to bring you some new films that were slated for big screen theatrical screenings this Spring. Our first "Virtual Cinema" release is The Booksellers, a behind-the-scenes look at New York's rare book trade.

More about the film:

Antiquarian booksellers are part scholar, part detective and part businessperson, and their personalities and knowledge are as broad as the material they handle. They also play an underappreciated yet essential role in preserving history. THE BOOKSELLERS takes viewers inside their small but fascinating world, populated by an assortment of obsessives, intellects, eccentrics and dreamers.

The cost to watch is $9.99, with partial proceeds going straight to The Screening Room.

