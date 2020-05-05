The Booksellers Streaming from the Screening Room

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
One of my favorite places in Kingston, is the great independent movie house, The Screening Room -I go there often to see films that don’t come to Watertown. The have access to a great documentary called The Booksellers, there is a fee, but some of it goes to keep them afloat (the screening room) during the COVID-19 emergency.
Also they recommend a lot of films on other platforms that may be free if you already subscribe.
Virtual Cinema: The Booksellers
Virtual Cinema: We may be temporarily closed, but we've partnered with one of our favourite distributors (the Toronto-based documentary distributor Blue Ice Docs) to bring you some new films that were slated for big screen theatrical screenings this Spring. Our first "Virtual Cinema" release is The Booksellers, a behind-the-scenes look at New York's rare book trade.
More about the film:
Antiquarian booksellers are part scholar, part detective and part businessperson, and their personalities and knowledge are as broad as the material they handle. They also play an underappreciated yet essential role in preserving history. THE BOOKSELLERS takes viewers inside their small but fascinating world, populated by an assortment of obsessives, intellects, eccentrics and dreamers.
The cost to watch is $9.99, with partial proceeds going straight to The Screening Room.
Streaming Movie Recommendations From Our Moviegoers
In the last issue of the email newsletter, I gave my list of recommended movies on Netflix, and invited readers of this newsletter to send me their own streaming viewing picks. I was delighted to receive a great range of responses, thank you! I’m sharing everyone’s recommendations below:
- Blow the Man Down – "quirky indie noir on Amazon Prime", October Sky – "worth a rewatch on Netflix, uplifting feel-good movie from the late 90s" (Chantal)
- CBC Gem's "National Canadian Film Day" collection – "It's a really good lineup, including two of my favourites: "Atanarjuat" and "The Trotsky", and Bruce McDonald's most recent "Weirdos". (Michael)
- Unorthodox, The English Game (The Clays)
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – "the Cohen bros. did not let us down for charming storytelling, great character actors, and beautifully framed shots, quirks" (JH)
- Unorthodox, Daughters of Destiny (Janette)
- Burden of Proof, Unorthodox, The Awakenings of Motti Walenbach, One Of Us (Christine)
- Stranger Than Fiction – "a really good script by Zack Helm and a large cast of fine actors" (Stan)
- Shtisel – "After joining the crowds watching Unorthodox on Netflix, we then checked out the 2 season 2013 Shtisel and are almost finished it. A bit more sympathetic to the Hasidic culture, with humour." (James)
- Sergio – "a true story of a UN mediator in war torn countries... well worth watching!" (Betty)
- The Biggest Little Farm, Roma, Call the Midwife, This is Us, Working Moms ("because it feels Canadian and is pretty gutsy"), Transparent ("some of the best television ever made"), Mozart in the Jungle, Marvelous Mrs Maisel ("stole my heart"), One Mississippi, Red Oaks ("very fun and reminds me of the ‘80’s.") (Kara)
- 1) Messiah – “a interesting (but definitely quirky) series about an enigmatic holy man -- or is he a holy man? - who suddenly appears in the middle east and develops a mass following before he suddenly reappears in small-town Texas and becomes a cult figure.” 2) Trapped – “an Icelandic murder mystery set in a small town that’s cut off from the rest of the world by a snow storm. What else is there to do in Iceland in winter but murder people?” 3) Better Call Saul – “the series is first-rate... It’s about the adventures (?) of a crooked small-time lawyer in Albuquerque, NW. Superbly written with a rich story lines and and well-developed, interesting characters” (Ken)
