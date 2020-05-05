Business booming for local meat producers

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When you walk in the grocery store, you might notice bare meat shelves or signs limiting customer purchases.
When you go to a local meat producer, it's a very different story.
Farmers say meat distributors who rely on mass production slaughterhouses are facing real challenges right now as some of those facilities have shut down from COVID-19.
This has caused for a meat shortage in chain supermarkets and a spike in prices.
But locally business is booming for small producers.
Lucky Leaf Beef in Copenhagen would normally only sell one cow's worth of meat a year.
"These last two weeks we've sold three cows, 1,500 pounds of meat," said Kevin Carroll, Lucky Leaf Beef owner.
Miller's Meat market in Lowville has tripled in foot traffic and is working hard to meet the meat demand.
"A lot of people are going back to wanting to know where their next set of meals are coming from. They're not buying day-to-day anymore, they want a week, or a month's worth," said Darrell Miller, Miller's Meat Market co-owner.
These local producers are able to keep up with that demand because they don't rely on the big slaughterhouses that are shutting down.
They just use local butchers and USDA processors. The only concern is that those folks are getting backed-up.
"We don't have enough USDA processing houses. And the big companies shutting down, it puts that much more stress on the smaller companies, processing companies," said Evelyn Hawthorne, Center Dale Farms co-owner.
But, as long as they can keep getting cows processed, local producers will still enjoy the period of profit and local shoppers won't have to go without meat.
“The big thing is, I hope this continues on, I hope people, when this is all over with, continue buying local, and don’t just run back to the grocery store like before,” said Carroll.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.