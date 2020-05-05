Career-Tech All-Star: Juleanna Duell

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Juleanna Duell wants to work in a lab in a local hospital.
She’s the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for May 5, 2020.
The Beaver River student is studying New Vision Health at BOCES.
The class gives her an up-close look at what working in a hospital is like.
She plans to major in clinical laboratory sciences at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and graduate with a medical technologist degree.
Watch the video to learn more about her.
