Career-Tech All-Star: Juleanna Duell

Career-Tech All-Star: Juleanna Duell
May 5, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 7:52 AM

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Juleanna Duell wants to work in a lab in a local hospital.

She’s the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for May 5, 2020.

The Beaver River student is studying New Vision Health at BOCES.

The class gives her an up-close look at what working in a hospital is like.

She plans to major in clinical laboratory sciences at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and graduate with a medical technologist degree.

Watch the video to learn more about her.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.