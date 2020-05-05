Cool temperatures, but lots of sun

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday starts out fairly cold and, like Monday, it’s going to be chilly all day.
The one difference is that we’ll have plenty of sunshine.
With temperatures in the 20s and 30s, there was widespread frost Tuesday morning.
Highs will be in the mid-40s.
It will be warmer on Wednesday, though still well below average. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
There’s a chance of showers Thursday afternoon, otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.
Snow and rain could mix on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
It will be partly sunny and around 45 on Mother’s Day.
There’s a small chance of mixed precipitation on Monday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
