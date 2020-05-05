A COVID-19 hot spot, St. Lawrence County has questions about reopening economy

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County will be key to re-opening the region’s economy. It’s a COVID-19 hot spot. But even there, things are getting better.
The county has had many more COVID-19 cases than others.
But the number of new cases has declined – even though many more people are being tested.
“Even though we are casting a bigger net, we are fortunately catching fewer fish,” said Dr. Andrew Williams, St. Lawrence County Health Board president.
Dr. Williams spoke to county legislators Monday via Zoom. There were a lot of questions about re-opening. But if and when businesses are allowed to do that, it won't be business as usual.
“Things need to be in place. We have to just try to re-imagine what we did before,” said Dana McGuire, St. Lawrence County Public Health director.
McGuire spoke to the same virtual meeting of legislators. She said steps businesses will have to take to re-open include adjusting hours, social distancing, strict cleaning and masks.
Small business owners have been following the governor's pronouncements closely. But so far, his re-opening plan has left them with more questions than answers.
Many small businesses are only making it now because of stimulus funds they've received. But they want to go back to making money the old-fashioned way.
“I would love to open up today, if there's higher ups and powers that be that make those decisions,” said Wes McDonald, co-owner, Ogdensburg Diner.
Under the governor's plan, the re-opening would come in phases. Construction and manufacturing would be in phase one. Restaurants in phase three. Big attractions like fishing tournaments would be in phase four.
Only phase one has a start date – May 15.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.