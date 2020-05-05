COVID-19 Tuesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 186.
Jefferson County had no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, which means the total remains at 62.
Lewis County’s confirmed cases remain at 11 and, as of Monday, all of them had recovered.
An Adams man is back home after spending more than 3 weeks in the intensive care unit at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, fighting COVID-19 and fighting to stay off a ventilator.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said there’s a “hard truth” that has to be addressed when deciding when and how to open the economy in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
As regions begin to look at reopening, there’s some concern. The north country is made up of 7 counties and a spike of COVID-19 in one could halt progress for all.
St. Lawrence County will be key to re-opening the region’s economy since it’s a COVID-19 hot spot.
Farmers say meat distributors who rely on mass production slaughterhouses are facing real challenges right now as some of those facilities have shut down from COVID-19. This has caused for a meat shortage in chain supermarkets and a spike in prices. But locally, business is booming for small producers.
Governor Cuomo wants to ‘reimagine’ education in New York state. One education advocacy group says it “could be a threat to public schools as we know them.”
The community did its part to help the United Way of Northern New York with its COVID-19 crisis fund on Tuesday.
Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School’s band director is teaching music to 2 sisters from their front yard as they sit a distance away on the porch.
A Norwood is entertaining others during the pandemic by creating video on “TikTok Tuesday.”
