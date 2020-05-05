Cuomo says quick reopening of economy could cost lives

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there’s a “hard truth” that has to be addressed when deciding when and how to open the economy in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
At his daily briefing on Tuesday he said the question many people are avoiding is “How much is a human life worth?”
It’s a tradeoff, he said, between the economy and lives.
“The faster we reopen, the lower the economic cost, but the higher the human cost,” he said, “because of the human lives lost.”
Lives lost in New York because of COVID-19 was 230 on Monday, up slightly from Sunday’s 226.
Total hospitalizations are down slightly. The net change in hospitalizations and intubations are both down as is the number of new hospitalizations.
The governor made his comments as 31 states are starting to reopen their economies.
Because of that, he said, the projected number of deaths in the United Sates by August 4 jumped from 60,000 on April 17 to about 134,000 on Monday.
The tradeoff between the economy and lives, Cuomo said, “is the real discussion that no one is admitting openly or freely, but we should.”
Cuomo said he believes a human life is priceless.
“Our opening plan doesn’t have a tradeoff,” he said.
On Monday, Cuomo outlined details of a plan to open the state region by region depending on the data.
The plan calls for monitoring each region’s number of infections and hospitalizations so that if there were a spike, things could be closed down again.
“It is a conversation we should have openly,” he said.
You can watch his briefing in the video above.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.