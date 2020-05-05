Don’t raise taxes, Watertown residents tell city leaders

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Property taxes in the city of Watertown would go up by more than 6-and-a-half percent under next year's proposed budget.
That idea didn’t sit well with taxpayers who spoke at a public hearing Monday night.
“Please don’t raise our taxes,” Patrick Hickey said.
“Council seems to be chasing the same road as usual by the easy route by simply raising the taxes on property owners,” Karen Ernest said. “You guys got to do better than that.”
Officials say the city could lose more than $2 million in sales tax revenue due to COVID-19, resulting in the proposed tax increase, cuts to city programs, and layoffs.
Twelve city workers would lose their jobs if the budget goes though as is. Lawmakers have heard from some workers who have already lost their jobs.
“I just wanted to express my hopes that we can accomplish something, so that hopefully some of us can keep our jobs, because I really love working for the city,” Virginia Robenski said.
“I feel like I am being hit double because the city is also laying me off from my job,” Allison Christiansen said, “and I am just really concerned that you’re not taking into account that I am both a taxpayer here and an employee.”
Mayor Jeff Smith says lawmakers are concerned about the issue.
“The council is going to do everything can in terms of looking though the budget and the tax rates and the cuts and we definitely hear your concerns and understand the frustrations and concerns that you are going through,” Smith said.
To try to save money, lawmakers voted unanimously to ask state representatives for a law that would reduce two full-time city judges to one-and-a-quarter positions.
The hope is that if it goes through, the city won’t have to build a second courtroom, saving $3 million.
Council members will analyze the budget in the coming weeks.
