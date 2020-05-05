The High Note - Focus Features Release

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Just because movie theaters are not open yet, doesn’t mean that films scheduled to be released theatrically still cannot be released on their original opening date.
You’re invited to Watch “The High Note” premiering at home, starting May 29-from Focus Features.
Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Dakota Johnson), her overworked personal assistant. While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.
